Paedophile already spent years in Victorian jail partly over West Albury offending

By District Court
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 4:50pm
Pervert jailed for indecent assault on girl, taking photos, now facing deportation

A paedophile who took explicit photographs of a West Albury girl almost eight years ago will be transferred to immigration detention later this week for his eventual deportation to the US.

