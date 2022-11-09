Pervert jailed for indecent assault on girl, taking photos, now facing deportation

A paedophile who took explicit photographs of a West Albury girl almost eight years ago will be transferred to immigration detention later this week for his eventual deportation to the US.
Scott Edward Ries was jailed for 22 months on Wednesday after appearing before the District Court in Albury via a video link to jail.
Backdated to January, 2021, the sentence will have the 49-year-old's sentence completed on Friday.
The court heard Ries had long-term paedophilia and voyeurism conditions and that up until he received in-custody treatment had demonstrated no insight.
That though, Judge Sean Grant said, had changed as a result of the 198 hours of offence-specific treatment he had since received in jail.
"I am satisfied he has expressed genuine remorse and contrition related to his offending," he said.
Judge Grant said Ries had "some prospects of rehabilitation" but could not describe these as "good".
Ries, then 41, arrived in Albury around February 7, 2015, from Sydney after having met the four-year-old victim's mother online.
He and the girl's family spent the following three days either swimming or visiting sights around Albury.
At some time he took seven photographs focusing on the girl's underpants as she lay on her back. In total there were 24 photographs, with some of her bare bottom and, after pushing aside her underwear, her genitals.
"The age of the victim and that of the offender are certainly relevant in terms of establishing the objective seriousness of the offending," Judge Grant said on sentencing Ries on two charges of produce child abuse material and two of the intentional indecent assault of a person under 16.
Before moving to Australia, Ries worked "in the pornography industry" and suffered from alcohol abuse.
By then he already had "entrenched" behaviours for paedophilia and voyeurism.
Ries was extradited to NSW in January after completing a County Court of Victoria sentence of three years, three months and 30 days for offending that also covered those same 24 photographs.
Three million pornographic videos and photographs were on a computer drive police found in the Melbourne home he shared with his wife, of which 290,195 were categorised as child abuse.
On being interviewed at the Maribyrnong Immigration Detention Centre on August 21, 2018, Ries gave police the name of the victim's mother.
Before then they did not know the child's identity.
