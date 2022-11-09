The Border Mail
Unmarked police watching on as teen performs burnouts in Wodonga

By Wodonga Court
November 10 2022 - 10:30am
The Ford utility was impounded by police.

A young driver who performed circlework in front of police has been told it "wasn't (his) finest moment".

