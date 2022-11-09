Unmarked police watching on as teen performs burnouts in Wodonga

A young driver who performed circlework in front of police has been told it "wasn't (his) finest moment".
Bronson Armstrong, 18, spun the wheels of his Ford utility on Hovell Street about 1am on May 14.
The vehicle came to a rest facing the wrong way, and was impounded.
Lawyer Angus Lingham said his client deserved a chance to keep his licence.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins put the offence down to "youthful exuberance" and ordered he complete a driving course.
"It wasn't your finest moment was it, not the smartest decision you made to drive that way," he told the teenager.
Mr Watkins did not impose a driving ban.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.