GROWING up in Perth in an Italian family, Amanda Canzurlo had diverse tastes in music.
Early on she discovered Linda Ronstadt, who happened to look like the women on her mother's side of the family.
As a teenager, she listened to Stevie Nicks and Carole King.
"As a young singer, I definitely had eclectic tastes in music," she said.
"I grew up listening to Italian folk songs; Dad was very musical and I grew up around a lot of music."
Today the acclaimed singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name "Bloom" is nearing the end of her 60-date tour, performing Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt Songbook.
She will bring the show to Beer Deluxe Albury on Sunday, November 20.
Throughout the tour, Bloom has also raised more than $26,000 for Shake It Up Australia, which promotes and funds Parkinson's disease research in Australia aimed at better treatments and ultimately a cure.
It's the disease that forced Linda Ronstadt to stop touring.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This year Bloom became an ambassador for Emerge Australia, which provides education, advocacy, research and support for people living with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome.
Bloom, herself, developed the condition in her teens after contracting glandular fever.
"I was bedridden for a whole school term," she said.
"I'd get up to go to the bathroom and then I'd have to sleep for three hours because of the exhaustion.
"All through my 20s I worked in a bank but I'd be in bed by 6pm; I was not out partying like my friends in their 20s."
Now in her 30s, Bloom still struggled with the condition but flare-ups were infrequent.
Bloom has just released her new album Elevate, which has had more than 200,000 streams and is also featured on BBC Radio 1 UK and Capital FM UK's Spotify playlists.
Bloom has sung Advance Australia Fair at sporting events including The Bledisloe Cup, Domain Test Series, Cricket Australia and Sports Australia Hall of Fame.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.