Border Crowded House fans, this isn't a dream ... it's over.
"Crowded House are very disappointed to have to cancel our show in Wodonga due to weather conditions and risks to the safety and wellbeing of our audience," the band said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon.
"We were very much looking forward to being in the beautiful Gateway Lakes to do some singing and carousing with you all. However, we must take notice of the best advice from local sources.
"We are sorry to leave you hanging, Wodonga, and hope to make up our engagement on our next tour."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Event organisers notified ticket holders of the announcement via email an from Ticketmaster on Wednesday.
"Severe flooding in and around the event precinct had made the Gateway Lakes site unfit for use," the email read.
"The safety and wellbeing of our patrons, staff and performers is paramount to us and with current conditions and the very challenging weather forecast for coming days, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to proceed.
"Every effort has been made to find an alternate location, however, logistically and with the forecast conditions, we are unable to produce the event.
"We thank the City of Wodonga, suppliers and stakeholders for their tireless efforts in working with us to explore every option to reschedule.
"We thank the the thousands of fans who purchased tickets and supported this event."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.