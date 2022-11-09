The Border Mail
Wodonga Crowded House concert cancelled four days out from date due to ongoing wet weather

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
Ongoing wet conditions and more rain forecast has forced the cancellation of Crowded House's Wodonga show, slated for Gateway Lakes on Sunday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Border Crowded House fans, this isn't a dream ... it's over.

