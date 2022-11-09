The Border Mail

The Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page off to the spelling paddock

By Matt Malone
Updated November 9 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Front Page (lime green cap) was beaten by 1.5-lengths in the $3 million Darley Champions Sprint at Flemington last weekend. Picture by Racing Photos

SOUTHERN District star Front Page is off to the spelling paddock after arguably the most impressive performance of his career last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.