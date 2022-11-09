SOUTHERN District star Front Page is off to the spelling paddock after arguably the most impressive performance of his career last Saturday.
Front Page took on the country's best sprinters in the group one $3 million Darley Champions Sprint (1200m), where he finished a gallant 10th, beaten just 1.5 lengths by winner Roch 'N' Horse.
It was a big effort by Front Page, who didn't have the race run to suit but he battled on bravely to fight out the finish with the likes of Nature Strip, Giga Kick, Bella Nipotina and more.
The performance left Duryea to ponder a trip to Perth for the group one carnival there but ultimately the decision was made to send Front Page for a well-earned spell.
"He's gone to the paddock. There's nothing around for him," Duryea said.
"I'm not taking him to Perth. It gets too hard.
"The next few weeks in Melbourne are standalone meetings at Ballarat and Pakenham so I decided to give him a spell."
His preparation was short but sweet.
He provided lifelong memories for connections with victory in the $2 million Kosiciuszko and then proved he could match it with the best in the major sprint of the Flemington spring carnival.
Duryea could not be prouder of Front Page.
"He did us all proud," he said.
"He went from Randwick to Flemington on the two biggest stages, on two of the biggest days of racing and never let us down.
"He deserves a bit of a break and we'll bring him back for the autumn."
