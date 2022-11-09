The Border Mail

Border trainers Craig Widdison and John Whitelaw set to target $100,000 Snake Gully Cup

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 5:02pm
The Craig Widdison-trained Banger is set to contest the Snake Gully Cup.

The Snake Gully Cup (1400m) on Friday is set to be one of the most open in recent history.

