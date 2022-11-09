The Snake Gully Cup (1400m) on Friday is set to be one of the most open in recent history.
The final field was released on Wednesday with six runners in the 12-horse field under double figures.
The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Mensa Missile is quoted as the early $4.80-favourite.
Mensa Missile drops in grade after running fourth in last month's Goulburn Cup and will be partnered by Winona Costin.
Country Championships winner Another One is set to vie for favouritism and is on the second line of betting at $5.50.
ALSO IN SPORT
The Gary Colvin-trained galloper boasts a lethal record over the distance with three wins and one minor placing from four previous starts over the distance.
Border trainers Craig Widdison (Banger) and John Whitelaw (The Doctor's Son) will also have starters in the $100,000 feature.
The Doctor's Son ran sixth in the Snake Gully Cup two years ago.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.