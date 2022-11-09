Two children hit by vehicle at Mulwala in serious condition

The Border Mail
Two children at Mulwala to be airlifted to Melbourne in serious conditions after being hit by car

By Beau Greenway
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 5:45pm
Two children are in a serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mulwala on Wednesday.

