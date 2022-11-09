Two children hit by vehicle at Mulwala in serious condition

Two children are in a serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mulwala on Wednesday.
A 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were treated at the scene for serious injuries after being hit by a Jeep driven by a 70-year-old woman.
Ambulance Victoria paramedics were called to a caravan park on Corowa Road just after 2.50pm to treat the children who were expected to be airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital.
One child is believed to be in a serious condition with upper and lower body injuries, while the second patient is believed to be in a serious condition with lower body injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
"Murray River Police District officers have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
