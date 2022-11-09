Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton says a special meeting of council on Monday has been brought forward due to an urgent need.
The vote for the mayoral posts was previously slated for the council's November 21 meeting.
But Councillor Poulton said there was "an urgent need" to bring the date forward.
"We have decided that Monday was the best point in time to discuss what are extremely significant items of business," Cr Poulton said.
"We want to give due time and consideration for councillors to have those topics discussed and dealt with in a timely manner rather than waiting a week adding to what is already an extremely large agenda."
The meeting was announced before a countback procedure on December 6 following the resignation of Councillor John Watson due to a cancer diagnosis.
Other items flagged for discussion at the special meeting include an advocacy update for a purpose-built hospital, and a progress report on the municipal monitor.
"We will have two meetings this month to make sure that the community is in the strongest and best position to move forward, noting two of those items is who will become mayor or deputy mayor," Cr Poulton said.
"And also noting the importance of council having a formal position of advocacy off the back of the Better Border Health rally on Sunday.
"And there has been heightened public interest expressed to me as the mayor around what is happening with our municipal monitor.
"They want to know that their interests are best being represented by Wodonga Council so we'll have that conversation to discuss that sooner rather than later.
"It is of my belief that Monday is a critical time to be having those important conversations."
