The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Wodonga Council calls meeting to discuss mayor election, health and monitor

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 9 2022 - 6:52pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Mayor Kevin Poulton says a special meeting was "urgently needed".

Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton says a special meeting of council on Monday has been brought forward due to an urgent need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.