The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Gift of life comes out of tragic death of popular Albury chef Andrew Milton

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
November 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Well-known Border chef Andrew Milton was 'an absolute perfectionist in the kitchen'. Picture by James Wiltshire

The bright mural emblazoned across the back wall of their Albury restaurant painted the picture of a vision splendid for their culinary adventure together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.