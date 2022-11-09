Caleb Clemson has joined Lavington from Ovens and Murray rivals Albury.
Clemson, who played seven games for the Murray Bushrangers this year, was a regular in the Tigers thirds side which reached the preliminary final.
The 17-year-old, who stands 193cm tall, played his junior football in the yellow and black but will work under Adam Schneider in 2023.
"Caleb is an outstanding talent and we look forward to supporting his continued development as a Panther," a Lavington statement said.
