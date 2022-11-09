The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Caleb Clemson: Lavington sign Murray Bushranger and former Albury Tigers player

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Clemson is now a Lavington player.

Caleb Clemson has joined Lavington from Ovens and Murray rivals Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.