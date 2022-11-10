Standing almost two metres tall, you wouldn't think there was much growing left for Sam Jewell to do.
But since relocating from his home on the Gold Coast to play for Wodonga Bulldogs, the 24-year-old has developed a new maturity which is being mirrored on the football field.
As part of the Dogs leadership group, Jewell is helping set the benchmark for the club's emerging young talents as well as stamping his mark on games at both ends of the ground.
And with younger brother Myles living under the same roof, it's been a learning curve away from football as well.
"It was pretty big deal moving down here," Jewell said.
"But I've always been told the clubs down here love big blokes so I always wanted to come down here and experience it.
"Just seeing how much footy down here means to everyone, all the locals, it's pretty cool.
"Back home, you've got the footy club but a lot of blokes have mates outside of footy so not everyone stays around after a game, they might have stuff on, whereas here, mates from outside the footy club will come here instead and you all have a few drinks together instead of just going home.
"There's some great people here, a lot of volunteers who do heaps around the club so I've tried to help out as much as possible and dragged my brother along as well.
"He was just mellowing out back home, he'd just graduated his architecture degree so he was looking for a job.
"I said 'you might as well come down here and the club will be able to find you a job and you'll be able to move out of home and play a good standard of footy and you'll be able to live with me.'
"We are very close and we do everything together now, gym, any sort of training and all of my mates are his mates.
"We were always close but living together, without Mum and Dad, we've had to rely on each other and that's been good.
"I was half in and half out of home up there, living with my girlfriend, so I had a little bit of independence, learning how to cook with her but coming down here, I've definitely had to grow up."
Jewell started his career at Surfers Paradise, made his senior debut at 15 and then stepped up to play for Southport in the NEAFL.
"The first year was tough," he admitted.
"We had this well-known culture but we just didn't have the players that year.
ALSO IN SPORT
"The second year they brought in a whole new coaching staff; Steve Daniels, Matty Lappin and Matt Primus, all from the Suns, and they adopted a 'good bloke policy.'
"It doesn't matter if you were a gun or not, they were all about relationships.
"I spoke to someone that played in the VFL and they said they're probably not the best side, talent-wise, but they're so close, they'll do anything for each other and that's why they're so good.
"Southport won the premiership in the second year I was there, I didn't play many games that year but I always felt like I was in the team.
"The next year, they played in the grand final but got beat by a pretty strong Brisbane side.
"It was a very good culture there in my second two years though."
With Bulldogs coach Jordan Taylor having also played for the Sharks, Jewell can feel 'the Southport way' starting to take root at Wodonga.
"It's really about high work-rate, outnumbering at the contest and coming forward to defend," Jewell said.
"Then, if you're out of play, transitioning back so you can come forward again.
"It is a young crew here so I try to give off as much knowledge as I can because I have been coached by a few good coaches back home.
"We saw, right at the end of the year, winning those four games, the boys are finally starting to click with the game style we want to play.
"I enjoyed it more when I went up forward because Jordan liked having me down back all last year and at the start of this year but I've got 'Hards' to thank for that.
"I wanted to play up forward this year and I trained pre-season up forward but I think Jordan felt safe putting me down back.
"I have gone forward and back.
"I debuted as a forward, then went back and played ruck-forward when we won the premiership.
"I feel I can have a bigger impact up forward, competing in the air and hopefully kicking a few goals."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.