The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Sam Jewell shares his experience of leaving the Gold Coast to play for Wodonga

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Jewell has brought plenty of value to Wodonga over the last two seasons since relocating from the Gold Coast to test himself in the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League. Pictures by James Wiltshire and Mark Jesser

Standing almost two metres tall, you wouldn't think there was much growing left for Sam Jewell to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.