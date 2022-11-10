The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Council sends emergency relief for retaining wall

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated November 10 2022 - 11:50am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Mark Jesser

Emergency repairs are under way at Albury's Bungambrawatha Creek after the collapse of retaining wall from flash flooding on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.