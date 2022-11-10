Emergency repairs are under way at Albury's Bungambrawatha Creek after the collapse of retaining wall from flash flooding on Sunday.
A large crane has been lifting sandbags with cement into the area for a temporary fix to stablise the creek wall, until an engineering investigation and a permanent fix can be put in place.
Albury council service leader for sustainability and environment Steven Millett said that during times of heavy rain our assets are placed under increased pressure.
"As a part of our asset management program, ongoing inspections of Bungambrawatha Creek occur to identify, prioritise and fix any issues caused by increased rainfall," Mr Millett said.
"This week, we have been stabilising a section of the channel at Creek Street to mitigate any further damage before an engineering investigation and more permanent rectification work can be undertaken."
Albury council will be inspecting the entire creek to identify any areas that need fixing due to the heavy rain.
