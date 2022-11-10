Myrtleford president Ian Wales has taken a parting shot at the shock departure of prized recruit Murray Waite to reigning premiers Wangaratta next year.
Waite dropped a bombshell earlier this week when he announced he would be joining the Magpies after initially crossing to McNamara Reserve last year after six seasons with West Adelaide in the SANFL.
He is the second high-profile recruit to join a rival club over the off-season after Albury recently announced the signing of Wodonga Raiders ruckman Isaac Muller.
Waite joins Corowa-Rutherglen duo Cameron Barrett and Daniel Saunders as arrivals at Norm Minns Oval from rival clubs.
Wales is also well-known for his nickname 'Bimbo' and has forged a reputation as being a straight shooter during his lengthy stint as president of the Saints.
Waite proved to be more than a handy addition at McNamara Reserve this year after finishing third in the club best and fairest behind Sam Martyn and Simon Curtis.
Wales questioned Waite's motives for joining Wangaratta.
"I don't think Murray went to Wangaratta because they offered him a free pair of bootlaces," Wales said.
"I know for a fact that Murray was one of our highest paid recruits at the club this year.
"Murray told me his main motivation for joining Wangaratta was the travel factor although he only lives 20 minutes out of town.
"That was a bit hard to swallow when we have players who travel from Melbourne each week to play, like Matt Dussin has for more than 10-years.
"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Wangaratta on another huge recruiting coup.
"Also I would like to wish Murray and his partner Ellie all the best at their new club.
"As a club we always like to recruit players who have a connection with existing players because nine times out of ten you know you are getting players who are the right fit.
"But obviously sometimes as a club, you get that wrong."
AFLNEB confirmed on Thursday that Waite will only attract one-point under the player points system.
Waite played for Wangaratta Imperials in the under-16 competition as a junior.
He played two matches on permit for Wangaratta thirds in 2013 before joining the Murray Bushrangers the following season.
Waite also made his senior debut for the Magpies in 2013 and played one match in the thirds.
He also played one senior match for Wangaratta in 2014 when free of Bushranger commitments.
Wales queried whether Waite qualified to be a one-point player who was returning to his home club.
"I'm not quite sure how he is aligned to Wangaratta as a one-pointer," he said.
"The rule book I'm reading from, he hasn't played enough games to qualify as a Wangaratta junior.
"He should get four points."
A fired up Wales also said the salary cap has failed as an equalisation measure in the Ovens and Murray.
Wales cited the fact that only three clubs, Albury, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga had won the flag since 2006 with the exception being Lavington in 2019.
During that time Albury had claimed seven flags, Wangaratta four and Yarrawonga three.
He called for the cap to be scrapped and a more stringent points system to be applied which is a lot harder for clubs to exploit.
"This may seem like a big call but if I was in charge of the competition, I would scrap the cap," he said.
"I don't think I would shock too many people if I said it's not that hard for clubs to fudge the salary cap.
"But the points system is a different ball game.
"The AFLNEB has the power to deduct points from clubs who have sustained success.
"Albury played in 10 consecutive grand finals for seven flags.
"Wangaratta has played in four consecutive grand finals and won two flags.
"If that's not the definition of sustained success, what is?
"If the ALFNEB utilised their power and deducted points for being successful, sooner or later that will even out the competition because those powerful clubs won't be able to keep recruiting.
"I will quote the great John Kennedy and my message to the AFLNEB is 'Don't think, do.'
"Because if they don't the gap between Albury, Wangaratta, Yarrawonga and the rest of the competition is only going to get wider."
