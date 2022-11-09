The maxim 'fit body, fit mind' might not ring truer than in the case of Coreworx's Torren McMillan.
On Friday morning at 6am, the 33-year-old Albury local will embark on a 161 kilometre ultramarathon, running a circuitous journey around the Alpine region which will start and finish in Harrietville.
And if such a feat wasn't merciless enough, there's a catch.
"The race has a 51 hour cutoff but my wife has given me a strict deadline, she wants me to finish by 7pm on Saturday so she can go for dinner with a friend," McMillan laughed.
"I'm not looking forward to the middle of the night running and the hallucinations coming on; the (recovery) process is going to be long.
"My wife has booked a place there which has a spa bath, but I'm going to do a float enhanced physiotherapy and get a few massages there as well as seeing the chiropractor."
So, why would a person push their body to the edge and test the very sinews that bind them?
For McMillan, the 'why' is Boys To The Bush, a local charity which mentors young males and helps shape their future by providing positive role models.
He has set up a donation stream for the run with all proceeds going to the pathway, and has already smashed well over half of the $5,000 target.
"I don't necessarily have personal ties to Boys To The Bush, I have been involved indirectly for a few years," he said.
"It's more their story and what they're doing with helping those young boys out.
ALSO IN SPORT
"When I was growing up, I know it helped me and I saw the benefits through rugby and school of having positive role models.
"And that's what the men there are doing, they're taking them out, showing them you don't have to be IQ smart - if you express good manners, are patient, you're still going to have a good life and be able to provide and have a spot in the community."
McMillan's own fitness journey has been molded by the mentors which have surrounded him.
And what a journey it has been.
A 13-year stint at Albury Thunder, three with the Albury Wodonga Steamers, boxing, downhill mountain biking, racing velodrome as well as competing in CrossFit; you name it, he's done it.
Add in some powerlifting for fun and it paints a picture of the physical - and mental - capabilities McMillan boasts in the throes of what he deems his toughest test of endurance.
"The build up has been intense. It's been a lot of hill sprints up Gap Road and Nail Can, I've run out to Tallangatta a few times - there and back - which is a marathon distance.
"I've been doing between 20-30 kilometres every morning and 10-15 most nights.
"I've always tried to push my body, which in turn has kept my head pretty clear.
"I saw (the ultramarathon) as another personal challenge, some people might think that I can't do it, but I'm just proving that I can do what others say I can't."
McMillan clearly has the drive it takes to train and attempt an ultramarathon, but what separates him from the pack is an unresting desire to do more.
His answer when questioned if he'd be putting the feet up for a few months and taking it easy upon completion of the gruelling 161 km race summed it up.
"One would think so - we'll see how this goes in helping raise awareness for Boys To The Bush, and then we'll work to see if there's something else we can tackle," he said.
"We'll see if there's something out there which seems unachievable for the every day, busy person."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.