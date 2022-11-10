Border motels at full capacity have been cleared out in a matter of minutes after the scrapping of Wodonga's Crowded House concert.
More than 120 cancellations were made by guests at four motels on Wodonga Place, the closest to Gateway Lakes where the show was scheduled for Sunday, before it was called off due to wet weather on Wednesday.
Australia Park Motel owner Damini Upadhyay had all of her 37 rooms reserved but was inundated with calls from guests in the past two days to cancel their stay.
"Only four or five rooms are still booked, but I think they'll ring at any time to cancel," she said.
"They were mostly staying Sunday night, but some were coming early as well.
"I got so many calls and I had only one room left which was a family room, but a couple were happy to pay for it so they could be close to where the concert was.
"It was really short notice. They (concert promoters) should have decided a bit earlier because people were very keen to come."
Mrs Upadhyay and her husband Devang have had the motel for seven years and said the loss of Sunday's bookings alone would cost the business $5000.
"It's tough for us after COVID, but there's not much we can do," she said.
"It's a shame for everyone. For a long time we were busy, but then we've had this happen again."
Hume Inn owner Jigs Trivedi, who took over the motel three years ago, was left with just 10 occupancies from his 42 rooms after the concert fell over.
Albury Paddlesteamer has 60 rooms and been stripped of more than 40 bookings.
Hovell Tree Inn lost between 15 and 20 reservations.
In Wodonga, Motel 24 on High Street was largely unscathed.
"We've lost four or five bookings, but because we have a few people here for work at the moment, there wasn't too many rooms available," bookings manager Melissa Walmsley said.
Lincoln Causeway restaurants also weren't affected.
The Lincoln venue manager Emma Harrison said as of Thursday no cancellations had been received.
"People still will come out for lunch I'd say considering that the concert has been cancelled," she said.
"It's a bit of shame because that's two in a row now (Borderline and Crowded House), so hopefully the Red Hot Summer Tour in April goes ahead.
"We'll just play Crowded House songs on our internal system and make them feel like they were there."
La Maison restaurant on Gateway Island doesn't open on Sundays and is well booked on Saturday night.
