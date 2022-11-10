The Border Mail
Albury motel owners on Wodonga Place left to count the cost of Crowded House concern cancellation

By Beau Greenway
Updated November 10 2022 - 8:22pm, first published 7:00pm
Australia Park Motel owner Damini Upadhyay has been left to count the loss of Wodonga's Crowded House concert being cancelled on Sunday with most of her 37 room bookings withdrawn. Picture by Ash Smith

Border motels at full capacity have been cleared out in a matter of minutes after the scrapping of Wodonga's Crowded House concert.

