She's become a household name in our soccer scene over the past three decades but now Jenae Abel is kicking goals of a different kind after qualifying for the Down Under Championships.
Alongside team-mates Natasha Hall and Jayne Sleigh, the 37-year-old will take to the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong alongside some of CrossFit's biggest names as part of a sporting journey which has impacted Abel's life in a huge way.
She's feeling fitter than ever and loving life in the world of strength, agility and uplifting camaraderie.
"CrossFit has taken over the passion I loved on the soccer field for 23 years," Abel said.
"I've been doing it consistently for about 14 months and in that time, I've nearly lost 30 kilos.
"It's absolutely changed my life - not just physically but mentally, the way I look at things and approach things, a different sort of mindset.
"CrossFit's just a fantastic community and I class it as my family.
"It's getting harder to keep up with the younger ones and push my body to its limits on the soccer field but CrossFit gives me a good balance and keeps me fit.
"It's something I can do every day and although you're competing indvidually, you still feel like a team.
"Once you've finished your workout, you sit there and cheer everyone else on, so it's still got the same club vibe like I experienced through soccer."
Abel, Hall and Sleigh entered the online qualification process more in hope than expectation, with two of the team carrying niggles at the time.
But after completing the five workouts in five days, the leaderboard declared in black and white: they were in.
"It's really exciting," Abel said.
"For the three of us girls, it's probably the biggest event we have ever participated in.
"Preparation's been pretty good, we've all knuckled down in the last 12 weeks to get the biggest engines possible and maintaining that strength as well.
"We're at the gym from 5-7am and doing an afternoon session as well.
"The bodies are feeling pretty good considering and we're really excited to be in the same arena as these big international athletes like Tia-Clair Toomey and Saxon Panchik.
"We're in the intermediate category, so we won't be competing directly against them but we're going to be in the same competition, sharing the same area and potentially warming up beside them.
"It's pretty amazing to be honest!"
Even getting through qualifying was a team effort.
"Natasha is very enthusiastic, full of energy all the time and she was like 'come on, we can do this, let's go girls'" Abel said.
"Jayne and I were like 'oh no, here we go again' but that's why the three of us work so well together.
"We cover each other's weaknesses really well, we're all very different athletes - height,size and strength - and that's why we make a great trio."
The Down Under Championships run from November 18-20, with the Border trio set to be put through their paces in events ranging from climbing ropes to rowing intervals, box-jump burpees, gymnastic-style wall walks, pull-ups, running and lifting.
Abel, Hall and Sleigh will travel up midweek and complete two events on each of the three days.
