Man in disability support home set his car on fire, then threatened same for cops

A resident of a North Albury disability support service set his own car on fire when refused the keys then threatened to set himself and police ablaze.
After initially holding out inside a locked room at the Mate Street site, Ethan Beckett was eventually coaxed out of the building by specialist police negotiators.
The 30-year-old has landed a two-year jail sentence for his crimes back on March 22, and won't be released on parole until May 22, 2023.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He pleaded guilty to charges of threaten injury to property with the intention of preventing lawful detention and use an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
Director of Pubic Prosecutions representative Monique Coleman withdrew three charges of intimidating police when the matter went before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin this week.
The court was told Beckett was at his Social Plus Support Network home in Mate Street when he got into an argument with a carer.
Beckett had wanted his car keys, which were kept in an office, but this was denied, so he threatened to torch his car.
A carer then received a message from Beckett containing a video that showed the car on fire in the back yard.
Police could not find him when they first searched the site, but then saw him through the window of a locked room.
While talking to the officers, Beckett gestured towards a red can that appeared to contain some kind of liquid, which they assumed was fuel.
Beckett threatened to douse himself with fuel and set himself on fire, then likewise to police
"If you come in here I'll burn the place down. I'm going to ignite the petrol," he said.
He then poured fuel over floors, doors and windows.
At one point he emerged from a kitchen armed with eight knives, calling out: "I've got knives on me, I'm ready to go."
He was also seen coming around the corner of a hallway with a large knife in one hand, getting to within 1.5 metres of an officer who shouted at him: "Drop the knife, get back."
