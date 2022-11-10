The Border Mail
North Albury resident armed himself with kitchen knives and fuel during standoff

By Albury Court
November 11 2022 - 3:30am
Man in disability support home set his car on fire, then threatened same for cops

A resident of a North Albury disability support service set his own car on fire when refused the keys then threatened to set himself and police ablaze.

