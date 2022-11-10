The Border Mail
Albury's Tonkin welcomed young ladie 'tradies' to the warehouse

By Sophie Else
November 11 2022 - 3:30am
Young women walked through Tonkin's warehouse earlier this week to see what the company had on offer and to meet women 'tradies'. Picture supplied.

A Border program aiming to get more women into male-dominated trades is well under way this week in the wake of a "highly successful" first intake.

