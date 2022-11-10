Releases from Hume Dam will be increased to a higher volume than during the region's last major flood in 2016 ahead of more heavy rain this weekend.
Murray-Darling Basin Authority confirmed 95 gigalitres per day, the equivalent of 38,000 Olympic swimming pools, would be let out of the water storage from Friday, up from 85 gigalitres on Thursday and 75 gigalitres early last week.
Releases in 2016 peaked at 80 gigalitres a day.
"Right now, our priority is to generate more airspace in Hume Dam ahead of this next rain event, while minimising the impact of increased releases on Murray River communities downstream of the dam. It is a delicate balancing act," MDBA executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said.
"Creating airspace helps us to capture some of the rainfall in the dam and reduce the full impact of the floods on communities downstream."
As of Thursday afternoon, Hume Dam was 95.9 per cent full with 112 gigalitres of airspace.
Since May, the MDBA has released 4780 gigalitres from Hume Dam to mitigate flooding in the Murray River, which is the equivalent of 1.6 times its volume.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 45 to 60 millimetres of rain to fall in Albury-Wodonga on Sunday, which meteorologist Helen Reid said had the potential to be "quite problematic" given how saturated the catchment already is.
"We're likely to see an increase in river levels and flash flooding is a possibility as well," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"A trough in the western parts of NSW and Victoria is not really moving much, but as another deeper system comes through and more of a cold front comes in and interacts with it, there's going to be a couple of days of moisture feeding in ahead of that.
"By the time it all starts lifting with that front moving through on Sunday, we could see some more significant rainfall coming through."
Ms Reid said the Bureau's flood team will regularly monitor river levels, with warnings to possibly come on Friday, but more likely on the weekend.
"There hasn't been anything issued yet, because it's still too far away, but possibly tomorrow (on Friday) or it might even be Saturday, depending on how the system develops, there would possibly be some information about a flood watch," she said.
"People are monitoring it very carefully and I know rivers downstream have gone down a little bit, but they are looking at whether they need to change that status as the next couple of days come through."
For updated river height information and flood alerts, visit the Bureau of Meteorology website.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.