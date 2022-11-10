Mental health led to 'serious' intimidation of paramedic on the way to hospital

Two Albury paramedics were left "very shaken" by the intimidation and threats made by a Jindera man during a trip to Albury hospital.
They had just collected Michael Sheldrick from the site of a car accident in Jindera when he began his abuse.
When one paramedic asked him during the trip to hospital if he was OK, Sheldrick replied, while staring intently at the man: "I'm going to kill you."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Local Court has heard the paramedic immediately became concerned for his safety as he was sitting close to Sheldrick in the back of the ambulance.
Sheldrick then said to the victim "I'm going to skull-f--- you."
Before he was taken from the accident scene, Sheldrick's mother told the officers he suffered from "considerable" mental health issues.
He was supposed to be having regular anti-psychotic depot injections for his schizophrenia, but had recently made the decision to stop.
After the victim approached him at the accident scene, Sheldrick said he had stopped having the injections "as it makes me impotent".
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered that Sheldrick be diverted from the criminal justice system for the purpose of his mental health treatment or support plan.
Ms McLaughlin told Sheldrick there was no doubt that what he did was a "very serious example" of the charge of intimidation.
"And I note it must have been very terrifying for that ambulance officer," she said.
But Ms McLaughlin also pointed out how Sheldrick, 39, was treated for his mental health immediately afterwards, with this continuing for several weeks.
"I accept there's a clear nexus between his mental illness and the commission of this offence," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.