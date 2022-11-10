A pair of the Border's brightest cricket prospects have earned selection to the Victoria Country under-17 squad.
Kane Scott and Eddy Schultheis were named in the 14-man squad set to square off against the country's best at the Hobart-hosted National Championships from January 16-23 next year.
North East Knights coach Stewart Pearce lauded his former players, saying their future in the game looks to be long and prosperous.
"They're both quality boys, they're good people and they're good cricketers as well," he said.
"As we know, each step they take is harder and bigger, so it'll be a really good challenge for them.
"We wish them the best of luck and hopefully they go really well."
Scott, a wicketkeeper batter, has become an established member of Wodonga Raiders' A-grade side in the past few years, securing a move to Prahran in Victorian Premier Cricket.
"As far as his batting goes, he's in the modern style in that he can go pretty hard," Pearce said.
"But he can also play all around the ground, he can play off the back foot, front foot - he's a pretty complete batsman at the moment."
Schultheis is also playing in the state's top tier for St Kilda, after leading Lavington's run scoring charts in 2021/22, and is another player Pearce holds in high regard.
"Ed's a quality young man, as far as his cricket goes he's a top order bat and also bowls some pretty handy quick medium pacers, so he's a pretty all rounded cricketer as well," he said.
