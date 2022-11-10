The Border Mail
Kane Scott and Eddie Schultheis make Victoria Country under-17 squad

By Liam Nash
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 2:11pm
Eddy Schultheis and Kane Scott have made Vic Country's under-17 squad.

A pair of the Border's brightest cricket prospects have earned selection to the Victoria Country under-17 squad.

