The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Labor makes energy promise involving community batteries for Wodonga, Wangaratta and Moira Shire

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:16pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Totally Renewable Yackandandah president Clare Bishop, Indigo Power's Ben McGowan, Labor candidate for Benambra Mark Tait and Labor minister Jaclyn Symes with a solar panel in front of Yackandandah's community battery. Picture by Mark Jesser

NEIGHBOURHOOD batteries will be built in Wodonga, Wangaratta and Moira Shire if the Labor government is re-elected in this month's Victorian election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.