NEIGHBOURHOOD batteries will be built in Wodonga, Wangaratta and Moira Shire if the Labor government is re-elected in this month's Victorian election.
The energy initiative was promoted by Labor minister Jaclyn Symes during a visit to Yackandandah's community battery on Thursday morning.
"We'll have consultations with community groups, local councils, and energy providers such as Indigo Power, for example, up here in the North East in relation to where would be the best place to put batteries," Ms Symes said.
"That will be dependent on the amount of solar panels in a particular region for example."
Ms Symes could not say when the batteries would become operational, saying identification of sites would begin if Labor is returned to government.
Overall, Labor is pledging 27 new batteries across Victoria which would supply energy to 25,000 homes with the aim of reducing power bills.
Indigo Power chairwoman Ann Telford, whose firm has pioneered community batteries with its installation at Yackandandah, welcomed the Labor promise.
"It's really exciting for us and we're delighted (and) looking forward to being a part of that," Ms Telford said.
"We're really thrilled that places like Shepparton, Wangaratta and Wodonga will be able to benefit from the starting point that we've made here in Yackandandah and we can see a fabulous future partnership as we roll out more and more of these batteries across the region."
Indigo Power has recently entered a renewable energy deal with the outdoor clothing company Patagonia and opened a 100-kilowatt solar system at Wodonga's Birallee Park mid-year.
Meanwhile, Ms Symes also announced on Thursday that Labor would spend $1 million on upgrading change rooms at Barkly Park in Rutherglen.
They will include female friendly areas.
