North East burglaries netted tens-of-thousands of dollars, police say

A man remains in custody after being charged over a string of car wash burglaries worth about $15,000 in the North East.
Tyler Johnson, 29, is accused of targeting sites in Bright, Benalla, Kilmore, Swan Hill, Numurkah, Kiala and Shepparton with a brother and a woman.
Police allege the break-ins and other incidents, which include the alleged theft of $40,000 worth of chainsaws and a caravan, netted a large cash haul from the car wash sites.
The Tocumwal man's matter was briefly listed in Wangaratta court on Thursday.
He did not apply for bail.
His brother and a 22-year-old Finley woman were previously charged and bailed.
The offending allegedly ran from August 17 to September 25, with Johnson facing 13 charges.
Police said they weren't looking for anyone else, and urged car wash owners to use cashless systems if possible to avoid people targeting money.
Johnson will return to the Wangaratta court on December 5.
