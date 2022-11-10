The Border Mail
North East burglaries netted tens-of-thousands of dollars, police say

By Wangaratta Court
November 10 2022 - 7:30pm
Tyler Johnson has been charged with stealing a large amount of cash.

A man remains in custody after being charged over a string of car wash burglaries worth about $15,000 in the North East.

