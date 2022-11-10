A Riverina community has honoured 50 years of service by a rural group as well as one of its original members.
The Little Billabong Country Women's Association branch marked its golden anniversary at the Little Billabong hall.
President Margaret Geddes, a foundation member, also received her 50 year bar from CWA NSW vice-president Ann Adams, of Wagga.
The branch is now known as Little Billabong-Holbrook after the Holbrook branch closed and its members amalgamated with the group.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Saturday's celebrations included a cake cutting, the planting of a Chinese elm and a Latvian lunch. The state international officer Wagga's Jenny Chobdzynski presented a talk about Latvia.
Guests on the day included member for Albury Justin Clancy, Riverina CWA group president Carol Grylls and Wagga branch president Denise Ferguson. Members of other Murray group CWA branches also attended.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.