Trainer Ron Stubbs is wary of two lightly-raced rivals as Boss Lady Rocks targets back-to-back wins at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Boss Lady Rocks could hardly have been more impressive when resuming last month after she gapped her rivals by four-lengths when returning from a 23-week spell at Moonee Valley.
The six-year-old mare will target a similar race when she tackles the $60,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap, (955m) with claiming apprentice Alana Kelly aboard.
The race is also a heat of the club's 55 second challenge where the fastest heat winner across the 2022-23 season will also receive an additional $55,000.
Boss Lady Rocks clocked a time of 57.85 in the fourth heat of the series with the race run on a heavy (10) track.
Stubbs said pre-post favourite Midnight Charm alongside Red Card would provide Boss Lady Rocks with some stiff opposition.
Similar to Boss Lady Rocks, Midnight Charm and Red Card are both last-start winners and also won by comfortable margins.
"I think this looks a touch harder race but she had four-lengths to spare last time," Stubbs said.
"There is a bit of improvement there and we are hoping to go down there and at least be ultra competitive.
"She has to lump a bit more weight this time and there are one or two rivals in there who boast some strong form.
"As we all know, there are no easy races in Melbourne but she deserves her shot and we are keen to go back there, that's for sure."
Stubbs said he also expected Boss Lady Rocks to improve fitness-wise after the benefit of having one run back this preparation.
"It was an impressive first-up display and we went there expecting her to run a nice race but she certainly exceeded my expectations," he said.
"Although we were restricted in regards to galloping on the track because of the wet weather, she had the benefit of a long and slow preparation leading-up to her resumption.
"So she had a really good foundation which helped counteract that we couldn't do what we wanted when we wanted as far as trackwork.
"You would think she would strip fitter again but she surprised me last start how fit she was.
"You don't have a gauge that measures fitness but I'd like to think there is some improvement."
Boss Lady Rocks has also drawn ideally in barrier six and is quoted as a $3.60-chance in pre-post markets.
"I think that is one of her best assets, to be able to settle prominently and then quicken when she needs to," he said.
"Hopefully she can slot one-one from barrier six and if she can do that I would be rapt."
