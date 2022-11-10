The Border Mail

Trainer Ron Stubbs targets back-to-back Moonee Valley wins with Boss Lady Rocks

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:00pm
The Ron Stubbs-trained Boss Lady Rocks was an impressive last-start Moonee Valley winner with Alana Kelly aboard. Picture by Racing Photos

Trainer Ron Stubbs is wary of two lightly-raced rivals as Boss Lady Rocks targets back-to-back wins at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

