Murrumbidgee Local Health District issues thunderstorm asthma warning for Thursday 10 November Wednesday 16 November 2022

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:52pm, first published 3:41pm
A Thunderstorm Asthma alert has been issued for the MLHD for the next seven days. Picture from file

The MLHD has issued a thunderstorm asthma alert for the next seven days as the region braces for high pollen counts and stormy conditions.

