The MLHD has issued a thunderstorm asthma alert for the next seven days as the region braces for high pollen counts and stormy conditions.
Acting Director of the Public Health Unit, Alison Nikitas issued the alert on Thursday afternoon and urged people with asthma to be aware.
The warning is in place for Thursday through to Wednesday, November 16.
"If you know you have asthma, carry your asthma puffer with you at all times and try to stay indoors with the windows and doors closed during the storm period," she said.
She also warned that thunderstorm asthma can also affect people who have not had asthma before.
She said people with asthma should try to stay indoors with the windows closed during these alerts and stay on top of their preventative medicines.
People who have hayfever should consider getting themselves checked for asthma. As well as treating their hayfever as it is important to be able to keep a clear nose to better filter the air you breathe, Ms Paton said.
If you have breathing difficulties call triple zero, or go to your nearest hospital Emergency Department.
You can monitor thunderstorm activity in your region via the Bureau of Meteorology website www.bom.gov.au.
To receive an SMS alert when the pollen counts are high and thunderstorms are predicted, go to; https://science.csu.edu.au/asthma to register, or text the word Asthma to 0417 115 876.
