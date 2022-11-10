V/LINE has narrowed down the potential cause of a fault which has resulted in it withdrawing all of its VLocity trains from the Albury line.
A problem with the suspension of the carriages has been identified but it is unclear if that is linked to the track or the mechanical operation of the train.
As a result, to probe the exact cause, a train will traverse the line under controlled conditions and there will be specialist analysis of components and systems.
That means trains will continue to be replace by buses and V/Line is unable to say when the VLocities will resume normal runs.
"We thank passengers for their patience while we work to return passenger trains to the Albury line as quickly as possible," a V/Line spokesman said.
"We are completing a range of tests to help determine the cause of the issue."
The Australian Rail Track Corporation, which manages the line, is co-operating with V/Line and found no issues after having examined the corridor following recent floods.
Victorian Labor government minister Jaclyn Symes said on Thursday she was unaware of details of the fault issue, but was empathetic to the plight of travellers.
"Of course it is disappointing, I fought really hard for new trains, I want them to be running properly," Ms Symes said.
"New rolling stock was something that I had put on the top of my to-do list when I got elected eight years ago but having new refurbished tracks and new trains often produces kinks along the way."
