The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Injured children still in hospital after being flown from Mulwala crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Injured children still in hospital after being flown from Mulwala crash

Two children remain in hospital in Melbourne after being hit by a four-wheel-drive at a Mulwala caravan park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.