Injured children still in hospital after being flown from Mulwala crash

Two children remain in hospital in Melbourne after being hit by a four-wheel-drive at a Mulwala caravan park.
The 70-year-old female Jeep driver has not been charged.
A hospital spokeswoman said the injured youths were in a serious but stable condition, and a stable condition, yesterday.
Police established a crime scene and are investigating.
