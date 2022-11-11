Animal health issues to watch for amid a wet spring | Vet Talk

Heavy rainfall across the state can bring out animal health issues.
To manage this, livestock owners need an awareness of what to look out for and what to prevent, you may need to monitor your stock a little more closely and be ready to act quickly and decisively if and when problems arise, particularly in flood-affected areas.
The lush pastures of spring can lead to photosensitisation, which appears as a severe form of sunburn on the uncoloured, less hairy areas of the skin, such as the unpigmented skin and teats of cattle, and the ears and nose of sheep. Moulds grow easily in wet, humid conditions, and some are toxic and can cause stock to die suddenly or create longer-term health problems such as liver damage, which may also lead to photosensitisation.
Foot abscesses and other foot problems will be common in heavy animals standing on wet, muddy ground. Warm, humid conditions will also favour the expression and spread of footrot in sheep if it is present in a flock.
A wet season is likely to result in larger than usual insect populations. Flystrike is likely to occur in sheep after wetting, especially if they have a thick wool cover. Diseases that can be spread mechanically by flies, such as pink-eye, may become more widespread.
Insect-borne diseases usually found further north such as bovine ephemeral fever, Akabane disease and Murray Valley encephalitis could extend into Victoria.
Most bacteria thrive and multiply in a moist environment, so bacterial diseases can become a real problem during wet conditions. Pneumonia, diarrhoea, and mastitis are more likely to occur due to exposure and unhygienic conditions.
A sudden flush of pasture, especially clover or lucerne, can cause bloat in cattle or red-gut in sheep.
Floods can also dump large quantities of silt and organic material in dams. Be on the lookout for polluted dam water, and algal blooms when the weather warms up.
