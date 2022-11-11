Animal health issues to watch for amid a wet spring | Vet Talk

The lush pastures of spring can lead to photosensitisation, which appears as a severe form of sunburn on the uncoloured, less hairy areas of the skin, such as the unpigmented skin and teats of cattle, and the ears and nose of sheep. Moulds grow easily in wet, humid conditions, and some are toxic and can cause stock to die suddenly or create longer-term health problems such as liver damage, which may also lead to photosensitisation.