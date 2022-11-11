The Border Mail
Animal health issues to watch for amid a wet spring

By Dr Jeff Cave, Senior Veterinary Officer
November 12 2022 - 9:00am
Animal health issues to watch for amid a wet spring | Vet Talk

Heavy rainfall across the state can bring out animal health issues.

