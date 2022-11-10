The Border Mail

Trainer Gary Colvin hoping Another One can hand stable first victory in iconic Snake Gully Cup

By Matt Malone
Updated November 10 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 4:46pm
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin hopes Another One can deliver him his first Snake Gully Cup victory at Gundagai on Friday. Picture by Matt Malone

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin expects a much-improved performance from Country Championships winner Another One in Friday's $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m).

