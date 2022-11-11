Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek is all at sea on water

Since Tanya Plibersek took the reins as federal water minister she has promised all sorts of things, creating the impression she was across the vexed and many issues in her portfolio.
However, the recent federal budget has shown she has no clout in cabinet and in fact she has lowered herself to treat irrigators as fools.
The government has ripped money away from building dams and refused to say how much money will be available to pursue up to a 450 gigalitres environmental buyback.
Ms Plibersek said that if it was generally known how much money was available, it would corrupt the market. Whoever gave her that advice should be sent packing from the halls of power. How ridiculous.
As soon as the ink dries on the first buyback, every water trader across Australia will be in the know. These traders have a fair handle on who is prepared to sell water at the "right" price, they are watching and waiting.
The current asking price for permanent water is hovering around the $7700 a megalitre selling price and with storages burgeoning, the allocation market, annual use, is at very low values and without doubt some will be being bought to carry over to the 23-24 season.
To non-irrigators this can be hard to fathom, but what should be glaringly obvious to all farmers is that the minister holds them in contempt and they are being treated as idiots.
Is she trying to hide the fact that she may be unable to deliver a 450 gigalitres buyback or a lesser amount, say 200 gigalitres? The water bureaucracy and environmental lobby will be infuriated.
Irrigation organisations claim the buyback figure is not based on any evidence and to that end none has been advanced. Also, a strong case has been made by irrigators on social impact implications on towns and communities. Irrigation water supply and the role it plays in the Australian economy can be measured, with the Victorian Sunraysia region being named the most-productive agricultural region in the nation.
Surely no investor would be tempted to invest in high reliability water, as the current return would be around 0.5 per cent rising maybe to 1 per cent next season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.