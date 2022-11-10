AN online video documentary will be made to mark next year's 140th anniversary of the Murray River railway bridge between Albury and Wodonga.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation is providing $3800 to the Wodonga Historical Society to cover costs for the project.
It will be made by Charles Sturt University historian Bruce Pennay and released in June next year to coincide with the milestone.
"This YouTube documentary will enhance the anniversary celebrations next year and allow us to promote it across the state and nationally," Dr Pennay said.
"Changes proposed for the Inland Rail will modify the look and structure of the bridge and we will explain why these changes are being made, but the prime focus is on celebrating the history of the bridge."
The track corporation's Victoria and South Australia projects general manager Ed Walker said the money had been provided through the Inland Rail community sponsorship and donation program which provides grants between $1000 and $4000.
"We are proud to give back to the communities that are home to Inland Rail," Mr Walker said.
"The work these organisations do is instrumental to the wellbeing of regional communities.
"I encourage other non-profit groups to lodge their applications for the next round of funding which is open until Tuesday 31 January 2023."
