Thunderstorms likely on the way for Border and North East

By Peter Nelson
November 12 2022 - 12:00pm
The wet weather experienced in Albury from September to October has continued into early November. Some thunderstorm activity is expected from this weekend. Picture by Mark Jesser

Many places in the Riverina and North East experienced among the wettest Octobers on record.

