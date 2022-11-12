Thunderstorms likely on the way for Border and North East

Many places in the Riverina and North East experienced among the wettest Octobers on record.
On top of a very wet September, some places have recorded their wettest September-October period in more than 140 years of records.
At Echuca, where flood levels were very high for most of October, it was the highest since 1870.
A total of 358.7mm fell during the period from August to October at Echuca, and this was easily a record for any such period in 163 years of records.
Daily maximum temperatures in October were generally the lowest in either since 2010 or 2016.
However, minimum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal.
At Echuca, the mean minimum temperature for October at 10.8 degrees was the warmest for 102 years.
A few places in the Riverina and North East had their warmest October nights since 1963, probably due to a wide area covered by flood waters.
Albury has had 436mm for the three months August to October this year. This marks the wettest August to October period on record. The previous wettest was 381mm in 191. A further 73mm fell in Albury up to November 7, continuing the same very wet pattern of 1917 which did continue well into 1918 with another big major flood in the North East near mid-May of 1918.
At most towns affected by major floods from second week of October up to the end of October, there has been a notable increase in dew point temperatures during the first week of November.
Warmer days from last weekend November 5-6, together with this increase in humidity, will enhance convection activity with some thunderstorms during the afternoons in our region.
In fact, this week has featured scattered thunderstorm activity in the eastern half of Victoria and around Condobolin near Forbes, which had 40mm in two hours on last Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Laverton had 43mm, of which 42mm fell in one hour and 50 minutes - the heaviest daily fall for early November since 1971.
An active low pressure system is forming over inland Western Australia and looks set to arrive by this weekend.
This will deliver the next spell of very heavy rainfalls with thunderstorms and much flooding.
