COUNCILLOR Ron Mildren wants to become Wodonga's next mayor, saying there is a "very tangible mood for change" in the city.
His interest comes as deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer says he will not be seeking the top job which will be voted on at a special meeting on Monday night.
"For a few reasons I won't be accepting any nominations for mayor," he said.
"I'll speak to this on the night if I am nominated but (it's) unlikely in my opinion."
Cr Mildren said he will accept a nomination.
He said the decision by mayor Kev Poulton to bring forward the election from its scheduled date, November 21, influenced him.
"It is time to step up and seek to bring stronger community connection and transparency to strategic planning and council decision-making and to move the mayoral role from spokesperson to local interactive community leadership and strong external advocacy," Cr Mildren said.
"There is a very tangible mood for change.
"I have had far more contact from a more diverse range of people urging that I seek the mayoral role than in any previous years."
Cr Mildren has twice taken on Cr Poulton, who lives in Albury, to be mayor and lost 4-3 each time.
Cr Poulton has not confirmed he will seek to return as mayor but if he does there is likely to be a 3-all deadlock, given the recent resignation of councillor John Watson for health reasons.
On Wednesday night, John Lawless was elected 5-2 over Peter Mansfield to replace Cr Mustica as Moira mayor and Julie Brooks became deputy mayor unopposed.
The previous day, at Alpine Shire council's meeting, John Forsyth won a 4-3 vote over incumbent Sarah Nicholas to become mayor with Tony Keeble chosen as deputy without a ballot.
