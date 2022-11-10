The Border Mail
Jodie Pattison appointed A-grade coach of Barnawartha

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 8:00pm
Barnawartha's new A-grade coach Jodie Pattison. Picture by Mark Jesser

Jodie Pattison is the new A-grade coach of Barnawartha.

