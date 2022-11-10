Jodie Pattison is the new A-grade coach of Barnawartha.
Pattison arrives with plenty of experience in both coaching and umpiring and can't wait to lead the Tigers into season 2023.
"I am ecstatic," Pattison said of her appointment.
"I'm up for a challenge and I have a really good feeling about Barny.
"The last thing I think about when I go to bed is new drills and how I'm going to improve this club.
"Not only that but I want to bring the juniors through; it's about growing into a family club.
"Netball is nearly seven nights a week for me.
"I was fortunate to have one daughter involved in netball - the second one not so much, I've raised chalk and cheese with those two - but I've lived and breathed it.
"I grew up playing on the courts at J. C. King Park at a junior level and I just progressed from there.
"Having that umpiring background, I think it's given me a great knowledge of the game as well, a better understanding."
Pattison played for the Benambra representative team as well as shining in her club netball at South Albury, Lavington and North Albury.
More recently she's been involved with junior rep coaching in Albury.
"It's a really good challenge," Pattison said.
"I've worked with the developing players and it's lovely to sow the seeds and see them grow.
"Those players that were not making the higher grades are now playing Ovens and Murray and it's lovely seeing them running around, knowing I coached them in a junior capacity."
Pattison's already making plans for pre-season at Barnawartha.
"I have umpired out there and I know it's a very well-structured club," she said.
"It has a good family background as well and I think it's really important to have the football and netball join as one.
"Barny is quite strong in that regard, that they have joined as one club.
"I studied where they had been on the ladder and it is just about developing.
"Hopefully we can gain a few positions and make finals next season."
