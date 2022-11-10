Kaelan Bradtke faces a voyage into the unknown after a year which provided him with footballing opportunities he never thought possible.
Bradtke kicked 39 goals in 17 games for Corowa-Rutherglen and represented the Ovens and Murray against the Goulburn Valley, with his form at club level enough to attract the attention of Sydney Swans.
The 21-year-old made his VFL debut in the round 14 clash with Sandringham and then kicked his first goal in state league football when the Swans faced North Melbourne in round 20.
Bradtke earned himself an invitation to the AFL Draft Combine, where he showed his running power during testing in Melbourne.
Now the big question, as pre-season rolls around, is 'what comes next?'
"I'd definitely like to play a state league level of football somewhere, for sure," Bradtke said.
"I feel confident in my ability to kick goals and create goals as well, not just have to rely on the ball getting kicked to me, to be able to get others involved in it through score involvements.
"I definitely feel confident enough in how I performed this year.
"Your confidence levels grow because you've been invited to things like that.
"I'm not really sure what I want to do.
"I have to sit down and figure it all out and see what it looks like next year, whether I have to move away from home, where I want to move - and I will figure that out.
"But I'm not really certain of where I'll be next year.
"That being said, I'm happy playing cricket and footy at Corowa at the moment but if a chance arises to play a higher level of footy, I will definitely take it."
Bradtke hit the ground running in 2022, named in the Roos' best players four times in their first six games and booting five goals against grand finalists Yarrawonga in round six.
He managed three each against Albury and Myrtleford, four against Wangaratta and later took his tally to eight in two matches against the Pigeons.
But even so, the call from the Swans came out of the blue.
"I was shocked when they contacted me and asked me to come up for a few games during the year," Bradtke admitted.
"Prior to the season, I definitely didn't think that's where my football would end up.
"It's humbling and it's a nice surprise to be asked to be part of such a good high level program."
Bradtke had nine disposals against Sandringham and seven against the Kangaroos, also kicking 1.1 in the round 20 outing.
"I was happy with how I went for the opportunity I got," he said.
"I went alright; could have done more but you always leave the game with that kind of attitude.
"It was good to be part of their program and see how it works, to come away from that and know that I have to work on certain things if I want to continue to be a part of it and work at such a high level."
Taking part in the Draft Combine was another eye-opener, with Bradtke put through physical testing alongside some of the best young players from Victoria.
"It was the first time I've ever done any testing so it was all new to me," he said.
"It was a great experience, to be able to go down and just compete against everyone that's so talented and find out where you sit in each of your testing groups.
"It was good to go down and be a part of that.
"Ryan Eyers was down there with me so it was a great to have another boy from Corowa there.
"We rocked up at 12pm for the state combine and did a 20m sprint, standing vertical jump, running vertical jump, 2km time trial and the agility test.
"I had a good 20m sprint, I was really happy with that and I was happy with my 2km, to run it in a time I was happy with.
"I ran a 2.98-second 20m sprint, which was pretty good.
"I was happy with that.
"It was very humbling to be down there.
"It's not really something I thought I'd be a part of or ever participate in but with 'Germo' (departing Roos coach Peter German) and the coaching insight he's brought to Corowa and everyone there, it brought my football on in leaps and bounds and I was lucky enough to be able to participate in such a prestigious event.
"If you told me this a few months ago, I would have been in disbelief!
"I went into the year thinking I'd be happy to kick 20 goals and consistently play senior footy."
Bradtke was back in action last weekend, on the cricket field for Corowa in their first game of a rain-delayed provincial season away to East Albury.
Batting at three, Bradtke watched a host of partners vanish as Corowa slumped to 9/91 before he and tail-ender Nick Grant frustrated the Crows with an entertaining last-wicket stand of 66.
Bradtke's knock of 82 was the highest score in any of the five first-grade matches.
"I enjoy batting with 'Lizard,'" he said.
"We get along pretty well so it was nice to be out there spending time together in the middle.
"We still had 15 overs so it was just about trying to take it deep and see what we could get.
"We were blowing up at the end of it, there was a lot of twos (run) but it was just good to be out there having a hit and putting on 60, trying to swing a little bit of momentum back our way before we went out to bowl."
East Albury, though, went on to win by five wickets.
