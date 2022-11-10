The Border Mail
Home/News/Health

Wodonga Council still supports a new Border hospital on a greenfield site

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:14am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton (far right) listens to the premiers' announcement of the Albury hospital redevelopment on October 27. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga Council will continue to advocate for a new Border hospital on a greenfield site, saying the $558 million funding announcement was "a disappointment" that lacked detail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.