Wodonga Council will continue to advocate for a new Border hospital on a greenfield site, saying the $558 million funding announcement was "a disappointment" that lacked detail.
In a statement on Friday morning, Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said community members had made it clear to councillors a redevelopment of the Albury hospital site was not good enough.
"The message we are getting from all sectors in our community is that we don't want second-best and we deserve better," Cr Poulton said.
"This isn't about which side of the border the hospital sits but is about ensuring as a community we get the health service we need and deserve, not just for now but for the future."
Cr Poulton agreed it was pleasing to see the premiers working together "but the outcome has been a disappointment".
"The announcement was lacking in detail, lacking more beds, lacking more clinical services and lacking capacity to service our existing specialists," he said.
"We will continue to advocate on behalf of our community for a single-site hospital on a greenfield site.
"We want to ensure that we get a facility that can meet the needs of our growing cities and that councils are genuinely involved in the strategic planning of our health service."
The council said key considerations for a greenfield site included a readily accessible location - by road, air, freeway and public transport - that was centred on future growth of Albury-Wodonga and the region as well as having the ability to expand, with ample parking and able to be co-located with educational and research facilities.
The statement also supported Sunday's community rally, organised by Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association.
