Taylor Donelan is thriving at Wodonga Raiders after overcoming physical and mental challenges to prove herself in the Ovens and Murray A-grade.
The 18-year-old, returning after major knee surgery, was given a chance to go up against the best netballers in the region and she's grasped it with both hands.
Donelan admitted it wasn't easy to completely trust her body again, post-op, or to impose herself on A-grade matches, but both have come with time, persistence and the support around her at the club.
"It was very scary to go up against the best defenders in the league, really intimidating but I held my own and put the goals up," Donelan said.
"At the start of the season, I didn't really know what to expect, how physically and mentally hard it is.
"You come off the court with a fair few bruises and knocks but I've definitely grown and I'm a lot tougher and mentally tougher as well.
"It's harder to get to me than what it used to be.
"My game's come on a lot, especially with Jodie (House) being my coach and the support she's given me, that's made it so much easier.
"Last year I was quiet and nervous all the time but this year I came out of my shell a bit and just played the game."
House challenged Donelan to step up and her faith is being repaid.
"Taylor was going to play C-grade before COVID hit," House said.
"When we came back, I recognised we needed a tall timber in our attack end so we put her on the spot and under some pressure to step up into that goaling role for A-grade and she's had a really dramatic growth.
"I'm so proud of her, she's such a good kid and we had such a great year with her.
"We showed belief in her but also set an expectation for her to reach and she just did it in an unbelievable manner."
Not that it happened straight away for the former Mitta player.
"I reached the standard for the first couple of games, I went in wanting to do my best but then I fell off a little bit," Donelan admitted.
"That's where the court time was up and down but the season just gone, I stayed consistent throughout the year and the court time showed that."
Feeling physically strong was a major part of the performances Donelan strung together.
"I have shallow knee caps so they dislocate out of place," she explained.
"I had a reconstruction on my left one and it took me a while to recover from that.
"It was a confidence thing, going 'is my knee going to break and do its thing again?' but I haven't had a problem with my knees all last season.
"It was a trust thing - did the surgery work?
"My Mum would say 'you should probably tape just to make sure' but it defeated the purpose of the surgery.
"I was like 'no, I want to give it a chance to make sure the surgery was done right.'
"The whole point of surgery was to make the knee better and not have to tape it."
Donelan, who played rep netball for Wodonga as a youngster, came through the juniors at Raiders but staying fit was a battle.
"It was really hard," she said. "I had both of my knees heavily strapped.
"The last year of under-17s, we played the grand final and I had both my knees taped from my shin to my quad on each leg, just so nothing happened in the game before the surgery.
"I would end up on crutches during school and everyone would be like 'why is she on crutches again?'
"It wasn't easy at all. Pretty hard, very challenging.
"It's still the same with my right one so I still have it lightly taped now but I've built up a lot of muscle in the gym and I'm getting stronger."
And so are Raiders, who won six games on their way to seventh spot.
"It was a really good feeling," Donelan said.
"All the girls have so much potential and we're really looking forward to next season and giving it our best."
