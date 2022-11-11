Rising star Abby Collihole has embarked on an epic 2000km round-trip to play for the Riverina Bullets this weekend.
The 15-year-old lives in the small town of Gol Gol in the state's far west but committed to get to Wollongong where the Plan B Regional Bash games are being played.
Collihole will have spent almost 24 hours on the road by the time she gets back home, having travelled via Balldale to join up with Bullets coach Catherine Wood.
But the whole scheme looked in doubt until a Good Samaritan stepped forward to make Collihole's cricketing dream a reality.
"Through the power of Facebook, an agronomist from Balldale named Ed Nixon was in Swan Hill and offered her a ride home," Wood explained.
"He picked her up on Thursday and delivered her to me.
"He refuses to take any money for it and we owe him a massive 'thank you' for putting his hand up and offering.
"It's an incredible gesture to enable her to play.
"There were a lot of buses cancelled so she wouldn't have been able to participate without Ed's help.
"She couldn't be further away in the Riverina if she tried!
"It's a massive feat to even want to play in this competition at 15 and be confident enough to do that, let alone drive halfway across the state.
"To have someone from our local community say 'I'm happy to help' is incredible."
ALSO IN SPORT
The Bullets launch their Pool B campaign against Illawarra Flames on Friday night, with Wood's side to face Western Outlaws (8.45am) and ACT Aces (12.30pm) on Saturday.
Ebony Hoskin, whose bowling exploits helped the Bullets win the tournament last year, is with them again in a team manager role having launched her state career with NSW in the last few months.
Sara Burns, from Burrumbuttock, and Corowa's Rosie Blain are both in the side again while Jodie Hicks is captaining the Bullets fresh from a season of AFLW with GWS Giants.
"Sara was named player of the final last year and she's been working really hard in the off-season," Wood said.
"She's a member of the NSW U19 Country squad so one to keep an eye on.
"Rosie plays hockey and she runs between the wickets extremely well.
"She's very good at turning the strike over and she's an excellent fielder as well.
"I'm very excited to get this group together.
"I love the girls, it's always entertaining what they come out with and how they go about their cricket.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what they're able to produce.
"It's a lot of fun being being involved."
Weather permitting, the Border Bullets men will play a double-header in Griffith on Sunday against Wagga Sloggers and ACT Aces.
