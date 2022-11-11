A 101-strong under-18 preseason boys' squad has been named by the Murray Bushrangers.
The group will train three nights a week until Christmas and, following a break over the holiday period, will then be cut down by more than half in the first week of February.
Bushrangers talent lead Mick Wilson said this year's selection process differed slightly to previous years, but the calibre of competition remains high.
"Previously we've had a really good footing on the players coming through over a couple of years whether its been through the academies, local footy or some of the testing or trial days we've done," he said.
"But COVID and the floods have made it hard to get around and collect data on a lot of the kids.
"It was a fairly drawn out process, and a lot of time and effort went in to making sure we hadn't missed anyone; that's our major concern."
Last month's flooding in Wangaratta forced a push back of testing, slightly delaying the process.
The training squad will be cut down to 40 following a number of trial games in early February, and will then begin preparation for round one of the NAB League which will arrive seven weeks later.
Nine of the 10 Ovens and Murray League clubs were represented in the squad excluding Yarrawonga, while players from the Hume (Culcairn, Rand-Walbundrie-Walla) and Tallangatta (Rutherglen, Tallangatta) Leagues were also included.
"One of the problems people have is they compare the names - you might have a bottom age player who's playing Hume League thirds and a top age player who's in seniors at an O&M club," Wilson said.
"There's a fair bit of difference between those two standards, but we're looking beyond that
"We're looking at some of the attributes the kids have, it might be the ability to kick well on both feet, or their athletic testing results; it's more than what you see on the footy field on game day."
The full list of players can be found below:
