Joss being sued after Wodonga shopping centre worker loses vision

By Local News
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:03pm, first published 6:00pm
The Mann Central site while it was under construction.

An apprentice who says he lost vision in one eye while working on a Wodonga shopping centre development is suing Joss and another company over the incident.

Local News

