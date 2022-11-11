An apprentice who says he lost vision in one eye while working on a Wodonga shopping centre development is suing Joss and another company over the incident.
Table Top man Shaun Webb, 24, is seeking six figures over the incident involving metal wire on October 5, 2017, at the Mann Central work site.
Colin Joss & Co Pty Ltd and Ben White Security Fencing Pty Ltd are listed as defendants, while Mr Webb's former employer, 23 Carpentry Pty Ltd, is listed as a third party.
A statement of claim filed by Mr Webb states the apprentice carpenter had been cutting lengths of wire from a coil.
A piece of wire fell to the ground and recoiled, penetrating his left eye.
Mr Webb was working for the carpentry business on the site for Joss, and says the fencing business provided instruction and training.
Joss states Mr Webb wasn't wearing eye protection and says if he did suffer the injuries as alleged, he contributed to it with his own negligence.
Mr Webb alleges the businesses were negligent and failed to provide a safe workplace at the central Wodonga site.
The incident occurred six days before the official opening of the shopping centre.
Mr Webb is seeking compensation for his injuries plus further money for future loss of earnings.
After completing his apprenticeship he worked in earthmoving and now works for a North Albury fencing contractor.
The three businesses deny much of the points made in Mr Webb's statement of claim.
Joss denies owing the duty of care claimed by Mr Webb and denies any negligence by the company.
Lawyers for Ben White Security Fencing make similar denials.
A list of six potential Joss witnesses includes Luke Daly, Jamie Piltz and Daniel McAlister, and Ben White Security Fencing seeks to call two witnesses.
Two company directors of 23 Carpentry and an accounts worker may also be called to court to give evidence.
The matter was mentioned in the Supreme Court at Melbourne this week.
A trial has been flagged in the Wodonga Supreme Court this month after mediation between the parties on November 21.
The trial is estimated to run for seven to 10 days.
