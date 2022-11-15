Offenders banned from all Albury venues, including bottle shops, cafes

Violent patrons will be banned from all licensed venues in the Albury region, including bottle shops and restaurants, under a new program.
The Albury Liquor Accord has created the Barred from One, Barred from All initiative to tackle glassings, assaults and other violence.
A man was recently glassed and punched at the Astor Hotel, followed by an incident at the New Albury Hotel a few hours later where a worker was threatened with a knife.
Someone was also found with a knife at the Star Hotel recently.
Bans have already been flagged with at least four people, including the person caught with the weapon at the Star, with exclusions to run for between one and five years.
Police have already started delivering the banning notices.
"We now have the ability to ban someone from all the venues in Albury," Mr Jones said.
"We're trying to educate people about behaviour.
"We're hoping that rather than getting into a fight at a pub over something, they'll walk away and leave.
"It really wouldn't be nice if you couldn't go to any licenced venues because of the ban.
"It includes all venues, including bottle shops and restaurants."
The bans, which will generally only be used for serious incidents like assaults, will be flagged by a digital system in place at venues.
A committee must vote on whether people receive an exclusion notice, which is delivered by police and can be appealed.
SS&A Club general manager of operations Phillip Kelly said venue owners in the area were taking a stand.
"We're banding together and saying we're not going to accept seriously bad behaviour and antisocial behaviour at our venues," he said.
"We say if you mess up at one, you'll be banned from all."
Albury Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said it was a great initiative.
"The warning is, if you want to be able to go out with your mates and have a drink, do the right thing, otherwise you could be locked out for the next five years of your life," he said.
