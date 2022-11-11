WAHGUNYAH winery All Saints Estate has opened a new cellar door as part of its multi-million dollar redevelopment.
The flagship restaurant KIN will open this summer.
Restoring a heritage-listed castle built in 1864, Eliza, Nick and Angela Brown said the redevelopment would lift the profile of Rutherglen as a tourist destination.
"We have modernised this space while maintaining the castle's authenticity," All Saints Estate director Eliza Brown said.
"The project provides connection to our incredible landscape and acknowledges our rich family history, in addition to delivering an exceptional experience for our customers."
Visitors to the cellar door follow a concrete walkway to the tasting area with a bullnose-shaped terrazzo and timber bar.
