Charles Sturt University webinar explores high farm input costs

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
November 13 2022 - 4:00am
Charles Sturt University senior lecturer in agribusiness Dr Christine Storer says precision agriculture, such as zoning paddocks and applying fertiliser where it's most needed, can help farmers gain more value from their outlay. Picture supplied

Keeping informed and watching world events can help farmers manage fertiliser, fuel and chemical prices that have doubled since 2020.

