Teeth smashed by flicking lure into Wodonga woman's mouth, victim choked

A man who smashed his partner's teeth with a fishing lure and choked the victim while she was pregnant was told he was lucky not to cause brain damage.
Jed McLean, 22, has pleaded guilty in Wodonga court to recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault.
McLean and the victim had been at her Wodonga home in January 2020.
They were getting ready to go fishing when McLean flicked his fishing rod, with a lure and hook attached, towards the victim.
It struck her in the bottom of her mouth and resulted in two teeth being damaged.
The pair also argued on April 7 last year.
McLean tried to tip a bottle of water over the victim but she blocked him.
A physical altercation ensued with McLean putting his hands around her neck while she was against a wall, causing her to struggle to breath.
He released his hands from her throat but placed his right hand over her mouth and told her to shut up.
The victim was left hyperventilating and told a work colleague what had happened.
The relationship, which had lasted for about two years, ended after the choking.
The incidents were later reported to Albury police.
The victim reported that McLean was controlling and occasionally assaulted her, and that she was too scared to leave him.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client made no excuse for his behaviour.
She said he had been exposed to crime as a young person through his family, but had made steps to go "on a straight path since he's come of age".
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the assaults were "very serious" and were completely unacceptable.
"When men grab women by the throat, you come perilously close to causing permanent brain damage," he said.
"Unless you change your attitude, unless you make sure you never treat a woman like that again, you are destined for a term of imprisonment.
"It's just completely unacceptable you treat anybody, let alone a woman in her home, in that manner."
Mr Watkins imposed a $3000 fine.
