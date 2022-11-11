Hundreds of Border residents paused to pay tribute to soldiers killed at war during Remembrance Day services on Friday.
Rain held off for Wodonga's service at Woodland Grove with a commemorative speech delivered by Commandant Army Logistics Training Centre representative Major Ben Clover, which highlighted the sacrifices made by 3500 men from North East Victoria who served in World War I.
"They were farmers, labourers, miners, tradesmen and professionals. The average age of enlistment was only 24 years old," he said.
"It was one of the toughest mental, physical and emotional journeys you could go on, especially as a veteran," he said.
"It took us 10 days to walk the 152 kilometres and you felt every bit of that, but knowing what you were there for and the people that went before you, it made it easier to get to the top of those fields."
"A highlight was seeing the amount of people that turned up and the amount of people that were laying wreaths," he said.
"It's all a part of the ongoing tradition that we remember on the 11th of the 11th and it's in a good position.
"Wodonga RSL has gone a long way to prepare for the service, which turned out really well in my eyes. The catafalque party were amazing and all the defence members have been really good in assisting us making sure that we set up a memorable Remembrance Day."
Mr Wolf said a priority of his was to raise awareness with other about Kokoda.
"I think we really need to bring more attention to Kokoda, as it is a very close second to an Anzac Day type of event and it was really the only war that was fought on Australian soil at that stage," he said.
"There was so many stories, but the one that will stick with me forever is when we got to the top of Brigade Hill, which is one of the highest points along the journey. It was a three-and-a-half-hour climb and we got to the top of the hill.
"We were actually standing on top of the remains of Australian soldiers and that really hit home for me. That was one of the most emotional experiences realising that you were actually with the guys.
"I laid the Australian flag out on the ground and said the ode and just spent a good 15 minutes with them making sure they remembered."
Mr Wolf and his friend Jamie Mapstone, who completed the Kokoda Track with him, raised more than $22,000 to support Australian veterans, but they have extended donations until the end of November to try hit their $25,000 goal.
"My grandfather was in World War I, my father was in World War II and I served in Vietnam," he said.
"The truck I drove in the 1990s had Lest We Forget on the front of it. I would go up and down the highway between Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and I remember going to Townsville and people at the roundabouts used to see the Lest We Forget and would salute me.
"I was in the army with (former Essendon coach) Kevin Sheedy on the first of October, 1969. We had a five-mile cross country run and six of us Gippslanders is from Morwell, Traralgon, Moe and Heyfield beat him home. Kevin said 'Jesus you boys can run, you're like rabbits' and I said 'if your dad's chasing, you run'."
Anthony McNamara, Commanding Officer of the school of health at Latchford Barracks, addressed the crowd and spoke about his experience as a doctor and surgeon in Afghanistan.
Albury RSL president Graham Docksey was delighted with the response.
"We had a very good turnout and there was a lot of young kids, which is always good because they're our future," he said.
"We had a lot of schools laying wreaths, as well as emergency services. I made special mention to the emergency services currently dealing with floods. Some of them couldn't be at the service because they were out on duty.
"We did very well with our sales of poppies and badges. The soldiers did a great job with that and people respond to a uniform."
