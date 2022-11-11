Despite falling short of the dollar figure requested to keep it afloat, Business Wodonga will continue to trade.
President Brett Drinnan said no one was willing to put forward the motion to wind up Business Wodonga.
"Over the past three weeks, we have explored every possible option to secure the $50,000 we needed to meet a short-term gap in revenue and sadly we failed to reach that target," he said.
"We do very much appreciate the support of those who have pledged to contribute and those that have already paid their contribution. We will be following up those other generous and supportive people who have made pledges to call them in and we thank them all for their support."
The call to push on came at the expense of business development officer Allison Warren's paid position.
"It was an 11th hour leadership meeting with a hasty, revised budget to see where we could save money and quickly," Mr Drinnan said.
"You start looking at the biggest expenses first and unfortunately the decision was made to make Allison redundant and Business Wodonga becomes (chief executive) Graham Jenkin.
"Alison had only been with us eight months, but she did some fine work to re-engage members, get new members on board and set a bit of a platform going forward."
Mr Drinnan was re-elected president, while Farhad Nabavi (vice-president), Deborah Culhane (secretary), Renae Pitargue (treasurer) joined committee members Raymond Bertazzo, Craig Cleary, Greg Haysom, Wendy McInnes, Anissa Dorman and Pedro Afonso.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
