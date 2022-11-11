A Border school principal hopes a new training scheme will help alleviate the constant struggle to find teachers.
Corowa High School's Joanne Bellette said the NSW government program should at least attract more people to the profession.
"We are under-represented in rural areas," Dr Bellette said.
The public teaching hub, announced on Wednesday, will allow aspiring Riverina teachers to receive on-the-job training while they complete their undergraduate studies.
Starting with a two-year pilot program, the overarching goal is to attract and retain teachers in regional areas such as Corowa and Albury.
Deputy Premier and Regional NSW Minister Paul Toole said the program was one of the ways the government was investing in growing the next generation of teachers.
Mr Toole said the program would allow the undergraduate to have many of their education costs covered under the scheme.
"This is a great opportunity to give our aspiring regional teachers the opportunity to stay in their communities and work in their local schools," he said.
Schools participating in the initiative inclue Albury High School, Corowa High School, Kooringal High School, Mount Austin High School and Murray High School.
Dr Bellette said it would allow for hands-on training for participants while they were getting paid.
"It's the best of both worlds," she said.
"Increasingly the department is recognising there's a heap of people out there with real skills that could be utilised.
"At the end of it they're assured of a job, they're promised the job - and that's a positive outcome too."
One aim of the program is to target potential teachers within a particular community, allowing them a pathway to a teaching role where they already lived.
This pilot program has been established in partnership with the University of NSW.
It has been set up in addition to the $125 million teacher supply strategy to boost the supply of teachers in NSW.
Applications for the ITE pathway of the public teaching hub close Sunday.
