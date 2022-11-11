A blazing batting performance in their first hit out of the season has Rand skipper Bryce Swift buoyant heading into its clash with Culcairn.
The side posted 216 on the way to beating Holbrook last weekend, with Swift (57) and Daniel Lieschke (75) in fine touch.
"It was good to bat our 40 overs last week, we posted a good score and was great to see some boys make scores for our first real hit of the year," he said.
"I thought we bowled and fielded really well in the game against Holbrook, I couldn't be happier with that."
Both Swift and Lieschke were impressive in the match against Holbrook, while Brad I'Anson and Clinston Ralston made good headway with the bat.
With the ball, Mark Kreutzberger, Will Swift and Brayden Lieschke (two wickets each) starred with the ball.
They'll be looking to fire against a Culcairn side which will be out to bounce back from a six-wicket defeat to Lockhart.
"Training has been good (this week), we've had a good few numbers there," Swift said.
"A few blokes have been away, but I think we will be at full strength.
"I think (Culcairn) will be challenging, they have a couple of good players and they knocked off Walla in the first round so they're obviously a decent side."
Elsewhere, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock will be out to build on a last-gasp win over Walla when heading to face Lockhart, while the Hoppers go up against a rested The Rock Yerong Creek outfit.
Osborne and Holbrook square off in the other match.
