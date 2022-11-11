Baranduda destroyer Jaeden O'Connell has revealed a mix of changeup deliveries proved crucial in snaring his best figures in last weekend's win over Barnawartha Chiltern in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
The left-arm medium-fast bowler took 6-24 to rout the Miners for only 88. The Rangers then passed the total four wickets down.
"My changeups, slower balls, knuckle balls, you need some changeups and you can get a fair few wickets with them," he explained.
"It deceives them, they think it's going to be a lot quicker, my knuckle balls are cutters as well, so they go away from the right-handed bat."
It deceives them, they think it's going to be a lot quicker, my knuckle balls are cutters as well, so they go away from the right-handed bat. ... you need to spend a fair bit of time doing it.- Jaeden O'Connell
The 25-year-old is considered by many of the association's top batters a difficult player to face, particularly with that natural left-arm angle.
But his success is not just solely due to that as he's poured hours into his craft.
"You need to spend a fair bit of time doing it, I probably spent an hour each training session for the first year until I got the hang of it," he said.
"You also get help from a few of the other boys that were already bowling them."
The Rangers were pipped in last season's grand final by Yackandandah.
"It hurt for months, it still hurts now, to be honest," he remarked.
Baranduda has the round five bye on Saturday, although it will be only the second game for the association as the first three were washed out.
IN OTHER SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.